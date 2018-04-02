Fan on Team Plane Pleads Guilty in Cocaine Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri men's basketball fan who over four seasons regularly traveled with the team to NCAA tournament games has pleaded guilty to a federal drug conspiracy involving cocaine and marijuana distribution.

Online court records show that Levi McLean Franklin Coolley pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to attempting to sell more than 88 pounds of cocaine and an unspecified amount of marijuana between 2005 and 2011.

Coolley owns a car stereo shop in Columbia.

Coolley was arrested by FBI agents in March 2012 while at the Missouri team hotel in Omaha, Neb., hours before the Tigers' NCAA Tournament second-round loss to Norfolk State.

An internal review by Missouri found no improper influence by Coolley. He was on the team flights as a guest of Columbia real estate developer and prominent Missouri donor Jay Linder.