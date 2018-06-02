Fans Ready for MU KU Showdown

COLUMBIA - Excitement is mounting already for a game that's a little under a week away. MU basketball fans are buzzing about the possibility of handing the Kansas Jayhawks a loss when they square off Saturday for the last time in Columbia as Big 12 Conference foes.

The Tigers are 6-2 in the Big 12 and the Jayhawks are 7-1. Although both teams have games earlier in the week, some fans are excited about the possibility of playing Kansas for first place in the conference.

Adding to the excitement, ESPN College Gameday is coming to town for the game. The nationally-televised program starts at 9 a.m. on ESPNU and then at 10 a.m. on ESPN. Doors open to Mizzou Arena at 7 Saturday morning to fans who want to be a part of the show.

The game itself doesn't start until 8 p.m., leaving fans with all day to celebrate.

"It's going to be a fun weekend," said one Mizzou fan, Murray Hildestad.

Many people are expected to head downtown for the game. Jared Ater, the General Manager at Harpo's, says he expects a full-house - without any special promotions.

"This game for the most part each year promotes itself. It doesn't get much bigger than this. Both schools hate each other, the fans don't like each other," said Ater.

Missouri fans are hungry for a win. The Tigers are winless in their last five games against the rival Jayhawks.

"I'm excited. I think this is the year, if any, and it's absolutely awesome that Gameday is going to be here to support this huge crowd. I think we'll come away with a win...83-79 is my prediction," said Hildestad.