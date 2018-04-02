Fans See Second Heat-Related Death in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A second man has died after collapsing in sweltering heat during an extreme obstacle course event in Kansas City.

Race organizers said they were saddened to learn of the death of 31-year-old Jeff Fink, of Olathe, Kan. An email sent to staff at the Maynard, Iowa, school where his father works said Fink had suffered from heatstroke. The Meyers Funeral Chapel Northland in Parkville, Mo., said on its website that Fink died Tuesday at a Kansas City hospital.

Another race participant, 28-year-old Jeremy Morris, died last week.

The July 30 and 31 event where Fink and Morris collapsed occurred on the same weekend that a 21-year-old college student was paralyzed from the chest down after diving into a mud pit at another Warrior Dash event in Genesee Township, Mich.