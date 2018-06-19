Fans to Decide Cardinals' Road Cap Color

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Red or blue? When it comes to road baseball caps this season, the St. Louis Cardinals are letting fans decide.

The Cardinals on Tuesday announced they will let fans pick whether the team should stick with navy blue caps for road games, or go red. Red caps are worn at home.

Fans can vote at cardinals.com through Wednesday. A Twitter vote is Thursday.

There are actually four options: Blue caps for all road games; red caps for all road games; wear blue on the road only against red teams; or wear blue only on the last game of each road series.

Results will be announced this week. The Cardinals open the regular season on the road, at Arizona on Monday.