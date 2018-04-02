Farm Bureau Looks for Funding Help

Most everyone at the Missouri Farm Bureau would like to hear the banging of hammers building their new museum. But the only sounds they hear there now are the sounds of cars zooming by on the nearby road. And the farm bureau would like to change that. Members want to to build an agricultural and rural heritage museum.

"What we see in the future is an excellent opportunity for us to promote agriculture and our rural heritage in this state," said Missouri Farm Bureau Federation's Dan Cassidy.

The only problem: They don't have the money. The farm bureau broke ground on the project back in September. But since then, they haven't started building. Mounds of dirt, tree stumps and colored flags mark where the museum would be.

To solve the problem, the bureau went to the city council this week to ask for a tax credit. That means whatever a person or corporation donates toward the construction of the museum, you get half of that money back as a tax deduction.

" It's a 50% tax credit. It allows them in that case to take that amount off their state income tax liability, Cassidy said.

Mayor John Landwehr said Jefferson City is ready and the farm bureau is on the right track.

"I think that the Farm Bureau folks just have to continue with their game plan," Landwehr said. "They've got alot of enthusiasm. They've got a way to raise the money through the tax credit program. I think it's well on it's way. I think its going to happen."

Which means that the Missouri Farm Bureau is one step closer to a showcase of rural heratage in Mid-Missouri. The bureau has not set a timeline for the museum construction.