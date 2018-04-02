Farmer Donates Piece of History

"They found some bullets and some small balls and stuff here," said farmer Richard "Red" Moore. "And they're going to do a search later on to see if they can find anything else."

During the Civil War, Union soldiers chased Confederate guerillas across what became Moore's land. But, Union troops didn't know "Bloody Bill" Anderson was waiting in the woods with more Confederate guerillas, including Jesse and Frank James. The Battle of Centralia ended a few minutes later with almost all the Union troops dead.

Now, Moore has given the land to a Mid-Missouri group, called Friends of Centralia Battlefield Inc., which plans to build a more visible monument by late fall.

"It finally just came about that we now had the man who very much desired that it should be preserved and we were able to work with him," said Bill Berry, a member of the group.

The Friends of Centralia Battlefield Inc. hope to raise money to build parking spaces and a footbridge so more people can visit the site.

"I thought it was something they could set aside, that the young people and the people of this vicinity would know the history of the Battle of Centralia and the battle out here," Moore explained.