Farmer Optimistic During Freeze

Bruce Arnett leads a busy life. He's the father of six children and healso tends to a peach farm, a job that takes a lot of work.

Arnett finally finished pruning his peach trees Thursday after four months, but he found out the recent cold weather we're having may kill his crop overnight.

"I guess it's a little depressing, but on the other hand, I don't take a lot of time worrying about the weather," he said. "The weather does what it does, and you just have to roll with it."

Arnett says that if temperatures get down to 20 degrees, there's little chance of survival. That's even after the hail knocked out 75 percent of his peaches last year. Despite all this, he's still hopeful.

"We haven't lost it this year, yet, and if we do then there's always next year," he said. "I'm the eternal optimist when it comes to this."

Dying crops could affect local grocers.

"If there is a severe shortage, demand would go up and price would have to just because of scarcity," said John Williams, a Root Cellar employee.

For Arnett, there is only one thing to do if the cold weather destroys his hard work.

"You just keep on plugging and you strive for next year."

Arnett's peach tree farm has close to 2,000 trees and 17 varieties of peaches.