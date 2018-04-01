Farmers and Artisans Market Holds First Event

COLUMBIA - The first event for the North Village Arts District Farmers and Artisans Market will take place in downtown Columbia Wednesday. "Art of Food" is a fundraiser for the Farmers and Artisans Market and hosts a variety of food, events and activities.

The Farmers and Artisans Market provides the bridge for farmers to sell their fresh produce and get to the know the community along with a way local artists help sell their artwork. The event starts at 6PM and tickets cost $30.

The event will also feature food from local restaurants like Bleu, Broadway Brewery, Rock Bridge Brewery Co. and Trey's Bistro along with many others. Art from ARTlandish gallery, Hoot Design and Silverbox photographers, Orr Street Studios and other galleries will be on display.

The "Art of Food" will begin at 6 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m.