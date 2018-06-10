Farmers Don't Want to Open Levee

The Overton Levee District received a call from the Conservation Department saying it would let water flow through the levee, but farmers refused in fear of their farms flooding. But soon after, farmers saw water seeping into their land.

"I received a call from Mr. Snook, who's another land owner down here, and he said two gentleman from the Conservation Department and a conservation agent was down here and opened the pipes and was allowing water to run into our fields and whenever I got here they were still here and I went up and closed them myself. They said they'd be back on Friday," said Andy Clay, farmer.

KMOU spoke with a representative from the Missouri Department of Conservation who said their intentions were to allow excess water to flow past the levee into a basin.

Conservation officials said that wouldn't damage farmland, but because farmers objected, conservation won't go forward with re-opening the levee.