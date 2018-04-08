Farmers Fight Worms

NEVADA, Mo. (AP) -- Armyworms are causing problems for Missouri farmers who have already had to deal with a severe spring freeze and torrential rains. State extension agronomists are advising farmers in southern and western parts of the state to cut their hay crops as soon as possible to keep the worms from getting it. Armyworms get their name because they seem to march across fields in formations, leaving little in their path. A group can strip a field in a day. The worms have caused havoc for Missouri farmers in the past. Infestations in 2001 caused millions of dollars of losses to farmers throughout the southern half of the state. Another outbreak occurred in northern parts of the state in 2004, where armyworms are rarely found.