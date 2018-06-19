Farmers Get Advice on Dry Weather, Yields

BOONE COUNTY - More than 200 farmers and agriculture specialists from all across the state came to the University of Missouri Bradford Research and Extension center Thursday for the the first "Farmer Yield Day." The group had lunch and heard success stories from four area farmers about how to produce a higher yield of corn or soybeans.

The event also focused on the current drought that Missouri and most of the Midwestern states are in.

"Maybe it's more 'Farmer Survive Day'," said Tim Reinbott, the superintendent of Bradford Farm. "When we originally planned this day, the USDA was predicting a record corn crop this year. Well, as you can tell, that's changed."

Reinbott said there are some plots of corn across the state that might not produce any yield this season. He also said that the cattle industry is taking a hit because of the drought.

"If the price of commodities are still high in the fall, food prices will be higher and the consumer will be affected," said Reinbott.

Farmers were able to go on three field tours across the farm that focused on pest, crop, and soil management for high yield corn and soybean production. Farmers also participated in several field demonstrations that showed solutions to common problems. While there's still no solution for a drought, Reinbott said that's one thing researchers at the farm are working to achieve in the next 40 years.

"Even though we are in a drought, this is such an exciting time to be a part of agriculture because technology and agriculture are merging and solving problems that we thought we would never solve," said Reinbott.