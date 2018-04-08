Farmers Plant Around Rain

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Farmers worked around light rain showers last week to plant soybeans and cut hay. The Missouri Agricultural Statistics Service says topsoil moisture is 70 percent adequate and 15 percent surplus. In the Bootheel, double-crop soybeans are struggling to emerge in dry soils. The service reports that corn planting is 97 percent complete. It's rated seven percent poor to very poor, 24 percent fair, 56 percent good and 13 percent excellent. Soybean planting is 81 percent complete, eight days behind last year but almost even with the normal pace. Sorghum planting is 79 percent complete, trailing last year by two weeks and the normal average by five days. Winter wheat is rated 54 percent poor to very poor, 34 percent fair, eleven percent good and one percent excellent.