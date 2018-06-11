Farmers Protest Animal IDs

Small farmers worry about the cost to ID each animal, as well as what they consider government interference with their property.

Farmers said there are already enough precautions to control disease, so the new plan won't help them. They said it's designed for international trade.

"It's voluntary right now and, as far as I'm concerned, it will never be on my place as long as I'm living," said farmer James Reed.

