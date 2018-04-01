Farmers Turn To Feds

Farmer Chuck Schlueter was there when the Brunswick levee broke.

"We lost about 800 acres of corn. Doesn't look like we'll get any of it planted back to corn. Still got some water of some of it," Schlueter said.

President Bush declared 19 of the 29 counties disaster areas. Last week Governor Blunt requested that those counties receive a presidential disaster declaration. Now, as in the past, counties can get an 80/20 cost share for levee repairs, that is, if they had a core levy. That means the federal government will cover 80% of the cost to fix levees.

In addition to fixing the levees, farmers turn to the feds when it comes to clean up. After flood waters recede, there can be a lot of debris and that can make for an expensive cleanup. Farmers and owners, however, have to pay up front for clean up efforts and then get paid back by Washington. It's an option Schlueter plans to explore.

"Oh definitely. We spent several days, several hours cleaning brush and things up. So we'll definitely look into that," Schlueter said.