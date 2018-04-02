Farming conference discusses market prices

JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers all across Missouri will meet in Jefferson City Monday for the annual Missouri Farm Bureau Commodity Conference and Legislative Briefing.

Although the conference is geared toward farmers, many of the topics will affect several Missourians.

The market and weather outlook could help determine how much the average Missourian will pay for beef and other products in the upcoming year.

Weather is a major factor for why beef prices have increased as MFB president Blake Hurst said many Missourians are still feeling the effects of a drought several years ago.

"In 2012, we had a terrible drought here in Missouri and all across the Midwest, which started in 2011 in Texas and Oklahoma, and people are seeing the results of that drought today in their grocery bills," Hurst said.

New technologies available to farmers will also be on display.

These new technologies will allow farmers to electronically track crop yields, allowing the farmer to see which areas are more productive in their fields.

Hurst said the new technologies could help make farmers more environmentally aware.

"We're going to be environmentally more sensitive because we'll have a better idea of where we need to apply herbicides and chemicals," Hurst said.

Outside of farming, other issues facing the rural Missouri community will be discussed.

Topics include rural healthcare and roads in the area.

The conference begins at 1 p.m. Monday and ends Tuesday morning.