Farmington Penalized for Pollution Discharge

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri town has agreed to pay $61,566 in civil penalties for violating federal wastewater discharge standards.

The Park Hills Daily Journal reports that Farmington agreed to the settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency for wastewater discharge permit and Clean Water Act violations.

The EPA found that on 266 occasions from October 2006 through November 2008, sewage sludge from Farmington treatment plants that was applied to agricultural land contained excessive levels of nickel. City Administrator Greg Beavers says the application on farm land did not pose any health hazard.