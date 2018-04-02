Fashion Students Show Off

The annual Stephens College fashion show was Saturday. Behind the scenes, students prepared their models with their fashions. The girls have been putting together their collections the entire semester. The designers said they are just happy to be able to show off their hard work.

"To show everybody what you've been working on, all year long, long hours in the sewing lab, and it's just really important to seniors, they actaually get to design a collection they want to design without really any restrictions," said fashion student Kelly Emich.

There were three shows in all. The last show was Saturday at 6:30 pm at Stephens College.