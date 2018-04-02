FastCAT Bus System Shortening Hours
COLUMBIA - FastCAT is shortening it's summer hours, starting Monday. Instead of two buses stopping every 15 minutes on the downtown loop, one bus will stop every 30 minutes. The new bus schedule is:
Monday: 6:40am-6:10pm
Tuesday: 6:40am-6:10pm
Wednesday: 6:40am-6:10pm
Thursday: 6:40am-8:40pm
Friday: 6:40am-8:40pm
Saturday: 6:40am-6:40pm
Sunday- No bus service
The new schedule will run until August 17.
Bus driver Bud Hambleton said it shouldn't affect too many rider's schedules. "By cutting the 107A, they are making the route that's available to those that need the bus in the morning," Hambleton said.
The schedule will also change on July 4. Buses will run from 2:00 pm-8:00 pm for the holiday festivities. Then at 10:15 pm, the buses will make their final routes from Wabash Station.
Starting in the Fall, FastCAT will go back to normal hours. To see a full list of FastCAT routes and pricing, click here.
