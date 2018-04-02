FastCAT Bus System Shortening Hours

COLUMBIA - FastCAT is shortening it's summer hours, starting Monday. Instead of two buses stopping every 15 minutes on the downtown loop, one bus will stop every 30 minutes. The new bus schedule is:

Monday: 6:40am-6:10pm

Tuesday: 6:40am-6:10pm

Wednesday: 6:40am-6:10pm

Thursday: 6:40am-8:40pm

Friday: 6:40am-8:40pm

Saturday: 6:40am-6:40pm

Sunday- No bus service

The new schedule will run until August 17.

Bus driver Bud Hambleton said it shouldn't affect too many rider's schedules. "By cutting the 107A, they are making the route that's available to those that need the bus in the morning," Hambleton said.

The schedule will also change on July 4. Buses will run from 2:00 pm-8:00 pm for the holiday festivities. Then at 10:15 pm, the buses will make their final routes from Wabash Station.

Starting in the Fall, FastCAT will go back to normal hours. To see a full list of FastCAT routes and pricing, click here.