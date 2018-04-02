FastCAT Offers Free Bus Rides

COLUMBIA - Student-oriented bus route FastCAT is offering free unlimited bus rides during Mizzou's Homecoming this weekend, Friday through Sunday. FastCAT will offer rides from 6:30am to 2:30am on Friday and from 10:00am to 2:30am on Saturday. On Sunday the rides will begin at 12:00pm and end at 10:00pm.

Marketing Specialist Christa Holtzclaw said Columbia Transits hopes this will create more riders for FastCAT, Columbia Transit's newest bus route.

"We really want people to be familiar with FastCAT and to try it out. And this is going to be a really busy time for Columbia and the University and the downtown area. So we figured it'd be a good time to do it," said Holtzclaw.

FastCAT will run detours on Friday because of road closures on Rollins due to the University-sponsored outdoor concert and spirit rally. The stop in front of the MU Student Center will be closed on Friday. Riders can catch the bus in front of the Tiger Plaza Fountain and at the remaining 22 bus stops.

Click here for more information on the FastCAT bus route.