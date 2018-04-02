Fatal Accident in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - At 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning, a blue 1995 GMC Yukon crashed ejecting the driver at the intersection of US Highway 54 East and US Highway 63 South in Jefferson City.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release by the Jefferson City Police Department, the vehicle "swerved from the passing lane of US Highway 54 East across the ramp to US Highway 63 South and struck the guardrail." The vehicle continued over the guardrail and off of the road.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt. The driver's name is withheld until the next of kin is identified.