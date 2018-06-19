Fatal Car Crash Into Tree Kills Two in Southeast Missouri

By: The Associated Press

DEXTER - Two people are dead after their car crashed into a tree last night in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 33-year-old Brandy Beal and 38-year-old Keith Beal, both of Puxico.

The crash happened Saturday night when Brandy Beal went off the right side of Route BB in Stoddard County, overcorrected and then went off the left side of the road.