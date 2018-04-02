Fatal car crash kills woman, injures toddler in Sedalia

SEDALIA - A fatal car crash left one woman dead and a toddler injured Thursday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers said 22-year-old Bonnie J. Debates' car was hit when she drove into the path of 19-year-old John W. Haase on Highway 65 S. at Meadowlark Road.

MSHP said 1-year-old Elvie Hayworth was in the car with Debates at the time of the crash. Debates was pronounced dead at the scene and Hayworth was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the report.