Fatal car crash on I-70

BOONE COUNTY - One person is dead and three more are injured after a two vehicle crash on I-70.

It happened in the eastbound lanes at the 118 mile marker around 3 p.m.

Both eastbound lanes of I-70 were shut down for two hours.

Josh Creamer, assistant chief of the Boone County Fire Protection District, said emergency crews took three people to University Hospital with "moderate to severe injuries."

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.