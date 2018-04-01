Fatal Fire Audio Released

ANDERSON (AP) - Tapes of 911 calls made during a blaze that killed eleven people in Anderson show that the first caller reported a "huge fire" with one woman badly burned. Within 15 minutes, the small-town fire department called in engines from nearby communities and medics asked for all available helicopters to ferry burn victims to area hospitals. The 911 tapes were released to The Associated Press by McDonald County in response to a request under Missouri's open records law. The first call came in at 14 seconds after 1:00am on November 27th, from a neighbor of the Anderson Guest House. An engine from the volunteer Anderson Fire Department was pulling up within two minutes. The single-story guest house was fully engulfed in flames and some people were already outside.