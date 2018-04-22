Fatal fire brings community together

LAKE OZARK - Community members are coming together to help a family who lost their children in a fire get back on their feet.

Travis Otto and Tina Brazil lost four sons: 14-year-old Tyler Otto, 8-year-old Cason Otto, 5-year-old Max Otto, and 4-year-old Levi Otto. The fire destroyed the house early in the morning on April 19. Now, people are giving donations of clothes and money to help.

Aria Beach Spa is taking both money and clothes donations. The spa shared on Facebook it would like people to drop off women's and men's shirts and pants.

Stacey Harper, a regular customer at the spa, said donations are a way for everyone to help, even if they do not know the family.

"I think it's a wonderful thing to do for this family, a way for this community to come together. It's a horrible, horrible tragedy," Harper said.

One person started a youcaring.com page to raise funds for the family’s funeral expenses and memorial funds for the four boys. Kelly Kampeter set a goal to raise $20,000, and has raised more than $7,000 so far.

Vicky Moore is district manager of the Osage Beach Public Library where many teachers from the boys' district visit. She said the donations can really give hope to teachers, family and anyone who knew the family.

"You know, at that age, you don't think about doing funerals for a child. And when you've got more than one, I'm sure that the parents are devastated," Moore said.

Moore said the library would also start accepting clothing donations.