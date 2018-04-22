Fatal fire brings community together

1 day 13 hours 1 minute ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 7:10:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News
By: Sydney Olsen, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

LAKE OZARK - Community members are coming together to help a family who lost their children in a fire get back on their feet.

Travis Otto and Tina Brazil lost four sons: 14-year-old Tyler Otto, 8-year-old Cason Otto, 5-year-old Max Otto, and 4-year-old Levi Otto. The fire destroyed the house early in the morning on April 19. Now, people are giving donations of clothes and money to help.

Aria Beach Spa is taking both money and clothes donations. The spa shared on Facebook it would like people to drop off women's and men's shirts and pants. 

Stacey Harper, a regular customer at the spa, said donations are a way for everyone to help, even if they do not know the family.

"I think it's a wonderful thing to do for this family, a way for this community to come together. It's a horrible, horrible tragedy," Harper said. 

One person started a youcaring.com page to raise funds for the family’s funeral expenses and memorial funds for the four boys. Kelly Kampeter set a goal to raise $20,000, and has raised more than $7,000 so far.

Vicky Moore is district manager of the Osage Beach Public Library where many teachers from the boys' district visit. She said the donations can really give hope to teachers, family and anyone who knew the family. 

 "You know, at that age, you don't think about doing funerals for a child. And when you've got more than one, I'm sure that the parents are devastated," Moore said. 

Moore said the library would also start accepting clothing donations. 

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City hosts bipartisan gun reform forum
Jefferson City hosts bipartisan gun reform forum
JEFFERSON CITY - Friday was the anniversary of the Columbine shooting, and on Saturday, members of the Jefferson City community... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 10:03:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Rep. Hartzler crowns Congressional Art Competition winner
Rep. Hartzler crowns Congressional Art Competition winner
COLUMBIA - U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R- Harrisonville announced the winner of her annual congressional art competition Saturday afternoon. ... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Cancer survivors walk in support of those still fighting
Cancer survivors walk in support of those still fighting
COLUMBIA - Community members took laps around the MizzouRec Saturday to raise money for Relay For Life of Mizzou’s main event,... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Osage community rallies together after tragedy
Osage community rallies together after tragedy
LAKE OZARK - For the past five years, Osage Heritage Elementary has hosted a Color Run to raise funds for... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Ex-high school teacher gets probation for sex with student
Ex-high school teacher gets probation for sex with student
CLAYTON (AP) — A former St. Louis-area teacher will be on five years of probation for having sex with a... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 8:43:59 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Ex-day care worker guilty of sexually abusing child
Ex-day care worker guilty of sexually abusing child
UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — A former St. Louis-area day care teaching assistant has been found guilty of molesting a 5-year-old... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 8:40:09 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Jefferson City residents displaced after house fire
Jefferson City residents displaced after house fire
JEFFERSON CITY -- Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of E. Ashley St. at 11:08 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 6:27:00 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Missouri legislators approve numerous changes to elections
Missouri legislators approve numerous changes to elections
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri legislators approved numerous changes Thursday to local elections, including allowing voters to request absentee ballots... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 5:27:13 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Miller County deputy killed in head-on crash
Miller County deputy killed in head-on crash
MILLER COUNTY - Casey Shoemate, a 26-year-old Miller County sheriff's deputy, died Friday night after colliding head-on with another vehicle... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 10:05:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri will lose its last Sears location this summer
Mid-Missouri will lose its last Sears location this summer
COLUMBIA- Retailer Sears will close its Columbia Mall store this summer because the location has become unprofitable. Sears Director... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 8:46:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Local non-profit hosts 24 hour film contest
Local non-profit hosts 24 hour film contest
COLUMBIA- A local non-profit organization, Columbia Access Television, hosted a 24-hour film contest that started Friday at 5:30 pm. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Fatal fire brings community together
Fatal fire brings community together
LAKE OZARK - Community members are coming together to help a family who lost their children in a fire get... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 7:10:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

MU Greek leaders discuss new policy to fix public image
MU Greek leaders discuss new policy to fix public image
COLUMBIA – As more and more fraternities face misconduct charges across the nation, the Greek community of MU is looking... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 6:13:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Gov. Greitens charged with felony over charity donor list
UPDATE: Gov. Greitens charged with felony over charity donor list
ST. LOUIS - Gov. Eric Greitens is remaining defiant in the face of a new felony charge. On... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 5:45:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Unbound Book Festival authors promote literacy
Unbound Book Festival authors promote literacy
COLUMBIA - Children filled school gymnasiums across Columbia for the second day of the Unbound Book Festival. The festival showcases... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 3:42:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Teachers rally for safer schools and say "enough is enough"
Teachers rally for safer schools and say "enough is enough"
COLUMBIA - April 20 marks the day of the Columbine school shooting, which claimed 13 lives. The Columbia Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Proposed fire station could decrease response times
Proposed fire station could decrease response times
COLUMBIA - A potential fire station project on an annexed lot in southwest Columbia could lead to quicker response times... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Importance of smoke alarms highlighted in wake of deadly fire
Importance of smoke alarms highlighted in wake of deadly fire
JEFFERSON CITY - After the deadly fire in Lake Ozark, officials from the Division of Fire Safety are working to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 3:01:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 52°
10am 54°
11am 57°
12pm 58°