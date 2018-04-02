Fatal fire under investigation in Cass County

PECULIAR (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in western Missouri.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a neighbor reported the fire Monday afternoon in rural Peculiar. The single-story home was engulfed in smoke and flames when crews arrived and found the victim inside.

The name of the victim wasn't immediately released. The sheriff's office said no one else was hurt and noted that the victim was the only person in the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.