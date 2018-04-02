Fatal Guard Crash

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CAMDENTON (AP) - The highway patrol says one woman is dead after a Missouri National Guard truck slammed into her car that was stopped along U-S 54 near Camdenton. The dead woman is identified as 22-year-old Terra Pinkerton of Camdenton. Troopers say she was eastbound Wednesday afternoon when she stopped her on the shoulder of the highway and was struck from behind by a heavy tractor unit that veered off the highway. The truck crashed into the car, ran up and over it and through a guard rail before plunging down a steep embankment into some woods. The Am-General M-818 tractor was driven by 39-year-old National Guard member Jackie Morris of Aurora. The National Guard said the vehicle was in a two-truck convoy, but had no other comment.

