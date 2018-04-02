Fatal School Bus Accident Investigation

GRAY SUMMIT - The National Transportation Safety Board has completed the on-scene portion of its investigation into last week's fatal school bus accident on Interstate 44 in Missouri.

KMOX Radio reports that the NTSB will spend months analyzing the cause of the Aug. 5 wreck that involved two school buses.

Spokesman Peter Knudson says investigators will look at several things, including the training of the bus drivers and maintenance and service records of the buses, how the construction zone was planned and laid out, and what kind of signage was in place.

It could be more than a year before a final report on the accident that killed 15-year-old bus passenger Jessica Brinker of St. James and 19-year-old Daniel Schatz, who was driving a pickup involved in the wreck.