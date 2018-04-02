Fatal shooting in McDonald was in self-defense

PINEVILLE (AP) — A prosecutor has announced that the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man near Pineville was self-defense.

The Joplin Globe reports that sheriff's deputies were called to a home at 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 10. A news release from prosecuting attorney Bill Dobbs said Bobby Sullivan was found dead in the home and 34-year-old Gavin Meredith admitted to the killing.

Dobbs said witnesses at the scene confirmed Meredith's account of being physically assaulted in the home's yard. The release said Sullivan was asked to leave and refused after Meredith ran inside the home, retrieved a rifle and fired a warning shot.

The news release said Sullivan entered the home and was again told to leave. Dobbs says Sullivan charged at Meredith, who fired once. Sullivan died at the scene.