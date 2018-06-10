Fatal Shooting of 3-Year-Old Ruled Accidental

JOPLIN (AP) - A coroner has ruled the shooting death of a 3-year-old Joplin girl was an accident.

Newton County coroner Mark Bridges says Miranda Doerr was shot by someone Monday at her home east of Joplin.

Her 6-year-old brother was in the room with her but Bridges told The Joplin Globe that he can't say definitively who shot the girl. He says he can only rule that she did not shoot herself.

Sheriff Ken Copeland says a loaded handgun was in the room where the children were playing. The mother was home but in another part of the residence.