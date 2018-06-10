Fatal southeast Missouri fire under investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Authorities in the southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau are investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage where fire broke out.

The Southeast Missourian reported that James Stuart Weber was pronounced dead at the scene Monday evening, but Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton says the fire happened before Monday and burned itself out.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The blaze broke out in a detached garage next to a single-family home.

Clifton says the fire was a small one. He is awaiting autopsy results to determine Weber's cause of death.