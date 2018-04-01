Fatal Tanker Truck Wreck Closes I-55 in Missouri

BLOOMSDALE (AP) - The driver of a tanker truck is dead following a fiery accident that closed Interstate 55 in southeast Missouri for several hours.

The accident happened about 10:30 p.m. Thursday near Bloomsdale in Ste. Genevieve County, and all lanes were still shut down by mid-morning Friday.

KFVS-TV reports that the driver of the truck died when the truck ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and exploded.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation. A witness driving on the highway at the time of the crash reported seeing flames from a mile away.