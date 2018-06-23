Fate of Springfield Animal Shelter Considered

SPRINGFIELD - A task force will consider the fate of Springfield's animal shelter, including the possibility of closing it. The Springfield City Council on Monday created the task force to recommend changes at the shelter, or to find alternatives to it.

Councilman Doug Burlison says he considered closing the shelter after St. Louis stopped running a city shelter. The Springfield News-Leader reports the animal shelter is operated by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. It can house 84 dogs and a few cats and generally is at capacity.

Karen Prescott, of the health department, said the kennel's small size makes it hard to keep clean and often requires housing several dogs in a single kennel.

She hopes the task force also studies the city's pets ordinances, including pet identification or registration.