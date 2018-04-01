Father and 2-Year-Old Son Confirmed Dead in Creek Crash

MOBERLY - Randolph County Coroner Gerald Luntsford told KOMU 8 News 31-year-old John Clardy and his 2-year-old son Caeden Clardy's bodies have been pulled from a car lodged in a creek off Highway EE.

Earlier this afternoon, Luntsford told KOMU 8 News the car belonged to John Clardy, a missing Moberly man who was believed to be travelling with his son.

Workers from MODOT were repairing signs along Highway EE when they noticed a car upside down in the nearby creek, prompting them to call 9-1-1. First responders arrived on the scene around 3:30 p.m.

Troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the car traveled off the south side of Highway EE before hitting a tree, overturning and landing in the creek.

KOMU 8 News received a tip Thursday from Clardy's cousin about his disappearance. His cousin told KOMU 8 News Clardy suffers from Grand Mal seizures and had recently switched to a new medication which barred him from driving.

Clardy's cousin said he was last seen Wednesday around 1 p.m., adding Clardy was slurring his speech and had trouble following conversation prior to disappearing.

Clardy's cousin posted this to Facebook in an effort to get the word out.

Editor's Note: KOMU 8 News removed a picture of the crash involving 31-year-old John Clardy and his son Caeden. Many of our viewers expressed distress over the photograph included in the story. KOMU 8 News apologizes.