Father and son accused in assault over Pokemon Go dispute
KIRKWOOD (AP) — A 71-year-old St. Louis man and his adult son are both charged with assault for allegedly beating up a Pokemon Go competitor who accused them of cheating.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a bystander's video captured the skirmish Monday in Kirkwood, a St. Louis suburb. Charges were filed Tuesday against Robert Matteuzzi and 31-year-old Angelo Matteuzzi. Both are jailed on $15,000 bail.
A probable cause statement says that during a Pokemon Go hunt, the victim thought the Matteuzzis cheated and threw a Gatorade bottle into their car. Police say Robert Matteuzzi later found the victim and threw the bottle back at him, prompting a fight.
The probable cause statement says the victim suffered facial cuts and an eye injury.
