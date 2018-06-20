Father and son accused in assault over Pokemon Go dispute

2 hours 3 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 6:02:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

KIRKWOOD (AP) — A 71-year-old St. Louis man and his adult son are both charged with assault for allegedly beating up a Pokemon Go competitor who accused them of cheating.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a bystander's video captured the skirmish Monday in Kirkwood, a St. Louis suburb. Charges were filed Tuesday against Robert Matteuzzi and 31-year-old Angelo Matteuzzi. Both are jailed on $15,000 bail.

A probable cause statement says that during a Pokemon Go hunt, the victim thought the Matteuzzis cheated and threw a Gatorade bottle into their car. Police say Robert Matteuzzi later found the victim and threw the bottle back at him, prompting a fight.

The probable cause statement says the victim suffered facial cuts and an eye injury.

More News

Grid
List

Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed a baby giraffe. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that Beau was... More >>
47 minutes ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Medical examiner: Green Park woman's death heat-related
Medical examiner: Green Park woman's death heat-related
FERGUSON (AP) — St. Louis County authorities say a 70-year-old Green Park woman died from heat-related issues when her home's... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Father and son accused in assault over Pokemon Go dispute
Father and son accused in assault over Pokemon Go dispute
KIRKWOOD (AP) — A 71-year-old St. Louis man and his adult son are both charged with assault for allegedly beating... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 6:02:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

Fayette postpones decision on creating new ordinance for volunteer fire station
Fayette postpones decision on creating new ordinance for volunteer fire station
FAYETTE - City leaders are working toward a solution for its volunteer-based fire department. The Fayette Board of Aldermen... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 Wednesday, June 20, 2018 12:44:00 AM CDT June 20, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield hires interim city clerk without official meeting
New Bloomfield hires interim city clerk without official meeting
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield citizens are looking for answers after yet another city council meeting was canceled Tuesday. ... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 8:40:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Man makes stop in mid-Missouri on coast-to-coast bike journey
Man makes stop in mid-Missouri on coast-to-coast bike journey
JEFFERSON CITY – Ryan Lee Gehris said he’s always loved to ride his bike. Lately, that hobby has turned... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 6:39:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Two people facing child abuse charges in Mexico
Two people facing child abuse charges in Mexico
MEXICO - The Audrain County Sheriff's Office arrested two people and accused them of child abuse in Mexico, Missouri, following... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Group says Moberly autism directory not inclusive enough
Group says Moberly autism directory not inclusive enough
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has a new directory for people with autism, but some people think it shouldn't... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

New Callaway County hog farm sparks controversy
New Callaway County hog farm sparks controversy
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Crews recently broke ground on a new hog farm in Callaway County, and locals have strong opinions... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

More than 600 members of Sessions' church filed complaint against him
More than 600 members of Sessions' church filed complaint against him
WASHINGTON, D.C. - More than 600 members of the United Methodist Church have issued a formal church complaint against Attorney... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:01:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

KOMU 8 earns award for innovative website
KOMU 8 earns award for innovative website
COLUMBIA - The Radio Television Digital News Association has named KOMU.com best website in a small market for the second... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Gas leak causes evacuations in downtown Columbia
Gas leak causes evacuations in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - A punctured gas line caused large-scale evacuations in the heart of downtown Columbia Tuesday afternoon. Columbia Police... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 2:38:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Group must subpoena Confide in suit over Greitens, staff use of app
Group must subpoena Confide in suit over Greitens, staff use of app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge says there are a few key legal questions to be answered before he... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 1:40:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

JUNETEENTH : Mid-Mo remembers the end of slavery in the U.S.
JUNETEENTH : Mid-Mo remembers the end of slavery in the U.S.
JEFFERSON CITY- Juneteenth brings communities together to honor the official ending of slavery in the U.S. One group in Jefferson... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:17:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Missouri Democrats sue over lt. governor appointment
Missouri Democrats sue over lt. governor appointment
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party and a World War II veteran are suing to block the appointment of... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:10:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Missouri senators push back on border family separation
Missouri senators push back on border family separation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Trump administration policy to force separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 7:58:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Local programs help pay utility bills during summer months
Local programs help pay utility bills during summer months
COLUMBIA - Monday began Summer Safety Week and local programs are helping those in danger of not being able to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 5:54:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Democratic ad slams Hawley over allegations against donor
Democratic ad slams Hawley over allegations against donor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Democratic political action committee is targeting Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley for not... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 4:22:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
8am 76°
9am 78°
10am 80°
11am 85°