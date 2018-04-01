Father and Son Charged in Assault

Police say Carlton Manuel's 15-year-old son had lost a fist fight Sunday with sixteen-year-old Marty Wright, and that Manuel drove his boy back for a rematch - this time armed with a knife. Wright was beaten and stabbed, and is hospitalized in serious condition. Police say a cousin of Wright told them Manuel was yelling "Get him," as the fight started anew. They say the adult stabbed Wright in the back and pulled him off his son who then stabbed Wright several times. The first boy's mother, 51-year-old Dora Manuel, was cited for hindering and interfering. A detective says he sees several reports each month in which parents are involved in an assault involving their children, or do nothing to stop such a case.