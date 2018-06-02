Father Charged in Death of Toddler

ARNOLD, Mo. - A St. Louis-area man is facing charges in the fatal beating of his 18-month old daughter.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jamell Johnson of Arnold, was originally charged Monday with child abuse and assault. Those charges were upgraded Tuesday to first-degree child abuse and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Jefferson County prosecutor Forrest Wegge says the amended child abuse charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

The girl, Aliyah McFarland, was injured Sunday. Authorities say she was spanked, shaken and violently squeezed in an apartment in Arnold while her mother was away. The child died Monday. Johnson is in the Jefferson County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond.