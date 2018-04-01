Father's Day Fishing in Columbia

Morgan McQuegge of Boonville knows what she loves best about the day.

"Just hanging out with him because it's pretty much the only time we get with him is Father's Day because he's always at work,"Morgan said, "and we're always at school or work."

Her dad works two jobs, but he said he loves to spend time with his kids every Father's Day, and this one was extra special.

"Morgan, my daughter, she gave me some presents, and it wasn't the presents but it was the fact that she bought it with her own money because she's working," explained Bill McQuegge. "And she took that time to think about me, so I appreciate that."

McQuegge loves fishing and so does his daughter, as long as her dad helps.

"Fishing is okay as long as he puts the worms on, because I'm not too much of a worm toucher," she admitted.

Mcquegge also brought his 13- and 14-year-old sons with him to Bass Pro.