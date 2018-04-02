Father's Warning Ignored

NEOSHO (AP) - A Neosho father says he told police to stop an officer from spending time with his teenage daughter months before a fatal car crash. Former Neosho policeman Justin Keith Pickup is accused of giving the 16-year-old girl vodka that she drank before the car wreck. He is charged with one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. The girl's father says he called police in early 2006 to complain about the 23-year-old police officer spending time with his daughter. Neosho police said no complaint reached higher levels in the department.