Father Shoots Daughter's Laptop as a Lesson

NORTH CAROLINA - A father upset with what his daughter posted about him on Facebook is teaching her a lesson.

The father made a video explaining why she needs to learn a lesson from saying bad things about her parents on Facebook. The 15 year old reportedly went on a rant on Facebook about how her parents treat her poorly. The unedited video is more than eight minutes long. You can watch part of the unedited version by clicking here.

Near the end of the video, the father shoots her daughter's laptop nine times with a gun. The father had just invested money into her laptop by paying about $135 to have it fixed. He also claimed he would post the video to her own Facebook page after the post on Youtube.