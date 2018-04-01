Father, Son Team Work Hard for Mizzou

Junior Marcus Watkins, a transfer from Texas A&M, is starting his second year at MU, but he didn't arrive alone. It was the influence of an assistant coach that brought him to Missouri.

Watkins transferred to Mizzou from Texas A&M in 2004. He sat out last season but the junior guard is ready to get back on the court.

"I got to see the game from the coaches perspective, sitting on the bench, watching the guys play, made me want to get back out there," the guard said.

Watkins scored 13 points in Mizzou's pre-season opener against Bemidji state and is currently ranked second on the team in free throw percentage.

Marcus' Dad Melvin followed him in his journey to Columbia and he attends every game. But he doesn't sit in the stands instead he's on the sidelines.

Melvin Watkins was the coach for Texas A&M. When he left in 2004, father and son continued stayed together on the basketball court.

"I can be his worst critic, but that's just old pop being hard on his kids," said Missouri assistant basketball coach Melvin Watkins.

"He's on me everyday and every time I come home he says something about what I did in practice or after a game. He's always on me."

Coach and dad is tough but Marcus wouldn't haven't any other way.

"I knew I always wanted to play for my dad, it was just about where we're going to be," Marcus.

"He's a good kid, he works hard and he listens so that's always a good sign," said Melvin.

From an Aggie to a Tiger this pair makes basketball a family affair.