Fatima Lands in State Championship Game

CAPE GIRARDEAU - The Fatima Lady Comets' volleyball team played in the Class 2 State Tournament today landing in the state championship game.

In the first match of the day, the Lady Comets defeated St. Paul Lutheran in two straight sets. In the first set, Fatima came out on top 25-20 and did the same in the second set 25-16.

In the second match of the day, the team split with St. Pius X winning one set out of two.

In the third match of the day, Fatima sealed a state championship berth beating Clever in the first set 25-21. Although, the Lady Comets dropped the second set of the match 20-25.

Fatima plays in the Class 2 State Championship Match Saturday taking on St. Pius X for the second time of the tournament at noon.