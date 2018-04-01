Faulty brakes put 45 commercial trucks out-of-service

COLUMBIA - A total of 45 trucks were placed out-of-service as part of Brake Safety Awareness Week, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

From September 7-13, the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance participated in Brake Safety Awareness Week. The week-long event was an educational outreach program to train companies, drivers, and mechanics about proper brake adjustments and air brake system inspections.

84 truck/trailer combinations were checked. 45 trucks were taken off the road, including seven for brakes that were out of adjustment, 19 for faulty brake components, and 19 for other violations.