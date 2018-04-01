Fayette Man Appears in Court Following CMU Campus Lockdown

FAYETTE -A 21-year-old Fayette man was charged on Wednesday in connection with a campus lockdown of Central Methodist University last Thursday.

The Fayette Police Department arrested Brian M. Baxter late Tuesday. Baxter is charged with a class D felony of making a terrorist threat.

A Howard County Circuit Court document said Baxter, "knowingly caused a false belief or fear that an incident involving danger to live had occurred by placing a call to Howard County Central Dispatch indicating there was an armed man walking toward Burford Hall on Central Methodist University Campus."