Fayette man charged with kidnapping after woman found beaten

FAYETTE - A Fayette man is charged with kidnapping and assault after a woman was found in his father's house "severely beaten" and bruised.

A probable cause statement said Travis Wooldridge was arrested April 15 at 196 Hwy 5/240 after police received a tip from a confidential informant.

Police said, when they entered the home, they found Kathleen Rochelle Wade crying, with bruises and cuts to her face.

Captain Jeff Glandon said the informant told an officer Wade was being held hostage and the informant was afraid she would be killed soon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to make contact with Wooldridge, including Howard County Sheriff Department, Fayette Police Department, Glasgow Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Glandon said he went back to Howard County Court House and returned to the scene with a search warrant. He said Wooldridge was detained immediately when he opened the door.

Upon entering the house, Glandon said he found Wade with her with her knees drawn up to her face and her arms wrapped around her knees and she had been "severely beaten." When asked if Wooldridge had assaulted her, the victim said she had been in a car wreck, Glandon said. He said the female victim appeared shaken, frightened, and disoriented.

Glandon said an ambulance transported Wade for medical treatment.

Wooldridge's parents, Toni Wooldridge and Julie Green, were also found in the residence. Glandon said he spoke with Green and she verified her son had assaulted the woman. In his probable cause statement, Glandon quoted Green as saying, "He did do it" and describing what she heard of the assault as "terrible."

Glandon said he took photographs of a sofa cushion, pillows, side of a chair and a bed sheet with blood on each of them. He also said he found a bloody paper towel.

Drug paraphernalia was found, including a pipe like that typically used for smoking methamphetamine, he said.

Wooldrige has a significant felony crime history including burglary, felonious restraint and first-degree robbery, Glandon said.

Wooldrige was in the Howard County Jail on a $150,000 cash only bond on charges of first-degree domestic assault felony class A and kidnapping felony class B.