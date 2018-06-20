Fayette postpones decision on creating new ordinance for volunteer fire station

FAYETTE - City leaders are working toward a solution for its volunteer-based fire department.

The Fayette Board of Aldermen held a meeting Tuesday and talked about the fire department's need for an official ordinance. The ordinance would make the Fayette Fire Department an official entity.

The mayor said the city is considering several options that would create an ordinance and make the volunteer fire fighter official city employees. The first option would simply recognize the station as an official volunteer fire station. He said they are also considering combining with the Howard Fire Protection district. While this option is the most expensive, the mayor is also considering creating paid positions with a new fire station.

City Clerk Robin Triplett said adding the ordinance may make little to no change.

"It would not really change anything," Triplett said. "It would just formalize what we’re currently doing and how we’re addressing our fireman and the way we treat them within the city."

Fire Chief Chris Baylor said he hopes things don't change.

"Our station is two entities in one. It's Fayette Fire Department and the Howard County Fire Protection District Station," Baylor said.. We are all this same within the department. I would hope that they'd keep everything the same as it's been for the past thirty something year."