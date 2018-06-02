Fayette Students Giving Mobility To Others

FAYETTE - The Fayette special education class is giving mobility to people in need. On Wednesday, the class unloaded $200 of wood and materials donated by the Commercial Trust Company in Fayette. The students will use the supplies to build more than 300 PET parts. That's the equivalent of about 30 PETs (personal energy transportation).



The class will spend the next week building PET parts.



After using all the materials donated, the students will present the Columbia PET with their parts.



Then, the Columbia PET will put the class's parts together and disperse the PETs around the world.

