FBI Creates Photos of Kidnapped Kids

INDEPENDENCE - Police have released age-enhanced photos of Sam and Lindsey Porter, who have been missing since they were kidnapped in June 2004. Sam and Lindsey were seven and eight when they were last seen before leaving home with their father, Dan, for a weekend visit. The FBI created the images to show what the children would look like now. Porter is serving 38 years in prison after being convicted in April of parental kidnapping with the intent to terrorize his ex-wife. Porter has told several stories about what happened to the children, ranging from he killed them to that they are alive and living with another family.