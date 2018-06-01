FBI identifies body found near Stockton Lake

STOCKTON (AP) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found near Stockton Lake.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that 26-year-old Michael Scott Algiere of Springfield was found dead Sunday in the Crabtree Cove area of Stockton Lake. Two hikers found his body, which authorities said they believe had been there a couple days.

FBI spokesperson Bridget Patton said an autopsy was conducted, but no other information was released.

As of Saturday, the FBI was investigating because Algiere's body was found on federal land. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Cedar County sheriff's office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Springfield police have been involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the FBI in Springfield at (417) 882-3303.