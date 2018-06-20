FBI Joins Investigation into Suspect Beating

Black activists in St. Louis are calling for the firing of the four police officers who were shown on live television yesterday hitting and kicking a suspect after a car chase. What could not be clearly seen on the video was how much the suspect was resisting. The chase began in Maplewood, after officers said they noticed a man in a van acting suspiciously. It ended in St. Louis. The suspect is 33-year-old Edmon Burns. He was treated at a hospital and released, and is jailed. No charges have been filed. Three of the officers are from the Maplewood department, and one is from St. Louis city. The Highway Patrol is investigating at Maplewood's request. The FBI is looking into possible civil rights violations.